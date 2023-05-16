Week 14 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team remains at No. 11 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and No. 15 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers gathered 461 points in the NFCA Poll and 290 points in the USA Softball Poll. LSU concluded the regular season ranked No. 9 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 13 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll.

LSU is the No. 10 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will host its 12th regional, including the seventh in the last eight years dating back to 2015, excluding the 2020 season which had no tournament due to Covid-19. It is LSU’s 24th appearance and 17th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will welcome UL-Lafayette, Omaha and Prairie View A&M this weekend and will play their first game of the weekend at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 19 against Prairie View A&M. Tickets for the Baton Rouge Regional are available here.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

