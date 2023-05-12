Soccer Adds Transfer Hali Hartman

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program and head coach Sian Hudson sign Oklahoma transfer Hali Hartman to join the Tigers for the upcoming 2023 season.

“We are thrilled to be adding a player of Hali’s caliber to our squad. She is an outstanding defender with a passion to get forward and contribute on the attacking side of the ball,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Hali contributed huge minutes as a freshman, gaining valuable experience at the Power 5 level. Her defensive tenacity, athleticism and big personality on the field are going to be huge additions to our backline.”

“We are so excited to be welcoming Hali back to her birthplace in Baton Rouge and giving her family in the area the chance to come out and cheer on the Tigers with even more passion and pride.”

A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Hartman began her collegiate soccer career at Oklahoma in 2022, where she started in every game for the Sooners, tallied her first collegiate goal and led the team in total minutes played. She finished the season as one of the Top 30 freshmen in the country per Top Drawer Soccer and earned All-Big 12 All Freshman Team honors.

The Texas native gained a wealth of experience in her first year at Oklahoma and is ready to make an immediate impact for the Tigers in the SEC, a conference who fielded the second most teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

“I chose LSU because I felt that this was the right choice to continue my journey. They offer both the academic and athletic quality that would help me achieve some of my future goals. The facilities and amenities are world class and the resources available for the athletes in all programs are exceptional,” said Hartman.

“The soccer coaching staff is knowledgeable and plays the brand of soccer I could thrive in and the current players presented a vibe that was comforting and relatable. Playing in the SEC is one of my many dreams. Being born in Baton Rouge, I have plenty of family support here, making LSU a win for me at every level.”

Prior to her collegiate career, Hartman played at South Grand Prairie High School and was a four-star recruit via Top Drawer Soccer. She ranked as the No. 91 player in the IMG Academy 150, the No. 10 recruit in the Texas Region and as the No. 23 defender in the country via Top Drawer Soccer.

The Texas native scored 16 goals as a junior in high school and was named the 2020-21 South Grand Prairie Player of the Year and District Defensive MVP.

Hartman played club soccer for the Solar Soccer Club 04/03 ECNL under coach Ben Williams and was the lynchpin in a backline that was one of the stingiest and decorated in the youth game at the time. During her time playing club, Hartman was named to the 2020-21 ECNL Texas First Team All-Conference. She was also a ECNL U17 Third Place National Medalist and DA Elite 8 qualifier in 2019-20.