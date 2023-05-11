Women’s Tennis Adds Graduate Transfer Garcia from Memphis

BATON ROUGE, La. – Aran Teixidó Garcia, a native of Lleida, Catalunya, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis team after transferring in from the University of Memphis, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Thursday.

“Chris and I are thrilled that Aran will be joining us here at LSU,” Fogleman said. “Through the recruiting process, it was abundantly clear Aran possesses every quality we are looking for in a competitive student athlete and we are incredibly grateful she has entrusted us with her last year of development in a collegiate setting. We cannot wait to get started with her and Geaux Tigers!”

Garcia joins the Tigers after four seasons of competition at Memphis. In that time, she posted a 36-28 singles record in dual matches playing at the No. 1-3 courts. In doubles, she tallied a record of 40-31 in dual matches across all three doubles courts.

Memphis had one of its best seasons in program history in 2022, capturing the American Athletic Conference for the first time ever and reaching the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history. Garcia led the Tigers from the front, posting a 14-5 singles record in dual matches playing primarily at the No. 1 court and in doubles, she posted a team-high 17-5 record playing primarily at the top court. Garcia was unanimously named to the AAC All-Conference team and also earned Player of the Week honors in February that year.

Outside of her on court performance, Garcia has also been recognized as an ITA Scholar Athlete in 2020 and 2022.

Garcia becomes the second signing of the season for Fogleman, joining blue-chip recruit Kinaa Graham. Both players are set to join up with the team in August ahead of the 2023-24 season.

