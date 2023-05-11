May 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Jadyn Jannasch

Classification: Junior

Major: Interdisciplinary Studies

Sport: Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Jadyn has had a great academic performance so far for the 2022-2023 academic year. She has a positive outlook and maintains a great attitude in regards to her academics and managing her sport schedule. She has submitted a plan to graduate early in Fall 2023 and we are very excited about her upcoming professional opportunities post-graduation.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

John Meyer

Classification: Senior

Major: History

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: John has always been a pleasure to work with and sometimes scares because he always says he has it under control. During my time at LSU, John has performed at a high level and constantly pushed himself. Understanding Graduate School was his next step, John took the maximum allowed of credit hours every semester, even utilizing the Winter Intersession to begin Graduate School. I am very proud of John and looking forward to seeing him graduate this Spring.

Nominated by: Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director

Favour Ofili

Classification: Senior

Major: Sport Administration

Sport: Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Since I arrived at LSU, Favour has always been a joy to work with! Most know her for accomplishments on the track but her personality, care for others, and dedication for academics is what stands out to me. Due to her athletic success, Favour competes throughout the Summer for Nigeria in World competitions while successfully completed courses. I’m always impressed with her ability to manage the demands of being a student-athlete while excelling in the classroom and in her sport.

Nominated by: Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director

Kyle Parker

Classification: Freshman

Major: Entrepreneurship

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: : As a freshman, Kyle has adjusted well to being a mid-year admit. He has been intentional about improving habits, like communication and focus, all of which will allow him to be successful academically. Kyle leads by example and continues to encourage his teammates through his actions. He is on track to finish his first semester at LSU strong, as shown by his current grades and the overall foundation that he has worked hard to establish for himself.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Charles Turner

Classification: Senior

Major: Interdisciplinary Studies

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: Charles has faced many challenges on his road to graduation this spring term. He has not made any excuses and has continued to persevere. From the academic side, he has done everything that has been asked of him in a timely manner, along with great communication. He’s a gentleman that understands the importance of asking questions or for assistance, if needed. This nomination is a culmination of the hard work he has put in this semester, while dealing with many challenges that could easily deter someone from their goal.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Christopher Woollam

Classification: Senior

Major: Marketing

Sport: Men’s Golf

Reason for nomination: Chris completed his undergraduate degree in Finance in May 2022 and is now scheduled to complete his second degree in Marketing this Spring. Chris has always done a great job holding himself accountable in his academics and striving to be the best that he can be, including challenging himself to complete a second degree. I’m proud of all the work that Chris has completed at LSU and I know he is going to be successful in anything he does.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director