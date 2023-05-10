LSU Gold
Women's Golf

Gallery: Women's Golf at NCAA Regionals (Day 3)

Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman, Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alexis Rather, Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman, Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan, Alden Wallace, Ingrid Lindblad, Edit Hertzman, Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad, Aine Donegan, Alden Wallace, Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo, Edit Hertzman, Garrett Runion, Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen

