Week 13 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU climbs the polls in the final national rankings for the regular season.

The Tigers rank No. 11 in the NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll and No. 14 in the USA Softball Poll. LSU’s highest ranking this week comes in at No. 9 in the D1Softball Poll, and the Tigers also rank No. 13 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll.

LSU ended the regular season with a 2-1 series win over Georgia to hold on to the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will take on No. 11 seed Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.

