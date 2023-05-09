BATON ROUGE, La. – Graduate student Nick Watson was named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023 Academic All-District Men’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Cumulative GPAs for both undergraduate and graduate student-athletes must have been 3.50 or higher and nominees must have also participated in at least 50 percent of a team’s varsity contests. Watson will advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 1.

Watson, a graduate student pursuing his second bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences (ISDS), boasts a 3.797 GPA. On the court, the Tiger picked up 13 doubles wins and two singles win this past season. Watson had a successful fall, winning the ITA Southern Regional doubles bracket with Stefan Latinovic. In the spring, he earned ranked wins over No. 22 duo Jake Beasley and James Story of South Carolina and No. 13 duo Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon of Vanderbilt.

Watson will graduate from LSU with his degrees in May.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.





