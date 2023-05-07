Gallery: Women's Golf at NCAA Regionals (Practice Round)

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Baseball
Single Game
Season
Group
Basketball - Men's
Single Game
Season
Group
Basketball - Women's
Single Game
Season
Group
Football
Single Game
Season
Group
Gymnastics
Single Game
Season
Group
Softball
Single Game
Season
Group
Volleyball
Single Game
Season
Group
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
Buy Tickets
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
StubHub
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
ONEpass
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Request Ticket Info
Fans
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
Bayou Brew
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Geaux-Mail
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Posters
Social Media
Tours
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
LSU GOLD
Watch On-Demand
Coaches Shows
Podcasts
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
GameDay
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Tiger One Village
Game Programs
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Stadium
Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
Departments
Academic Center
- Project Graduation
Athletics Council
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Sports Medicine
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
Initiatives & More
Brand Guidelines
Community
Core Values
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
RISE Program
Student Employment
Tiger Life
Tiger Racquet Club
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
GIVE
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Donate
Sign In
Become a Member
TAF Homepage
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
The Oaks
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
LSU Gold
Shop
NCAA Basketball Champions
Top Sellers
New Arrivals
Men's
Women's
Hats
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
$34.99
Shop Now
Search
Search
Open Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
TAF Account
Team Store Account
Email Newsletter
Contact Us
Open Calendar
Open Tickets
Open Store
Women's Golf
Roster
Schedule
Stats
Chip-In Club
More
News
Coaches
'21 LSU Tiger Golf Classic
University Club
Bilyeu Practice Facility
Photo Galleries
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Women's Golf
Social Media
May 7, 2023 - 05:20 PM
Gallery: Women's Golf at NCAA Regionals (Practice Round)
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alexis Rather, Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Herzman | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman, Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo, Ingrid Lindblad, Alden Wallace, Aine Donegan, Garrett Runion, Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan, Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Related Stories
Tigers Open Play In NCAA Women's Golf Regional Monday
May 7, 2023
Tigers Open Play In NCAA Women's Golf Regional Monday
LSU Women's Golf No. 3 In Final WGCA Coaches Poll
May 5, 2023
LSU Women's Golf No. 3 In Final WGCA Coaches Poll
Garrett Runion, SEC's Top Coach; Lindblad Earns Fourth, Stone Third Time On All-SEC Golf Teams
May 4, 2023
Garrett Runion, SEC's Top Coach; Lindblad Earns Fourth, Stone Third Time On All-SEC Golf Teams
Skip To Main Content