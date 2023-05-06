LSU, Georgia Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today’s game against Georgia has been postponed due to inclement weather. LSU and Georgia will have a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7.

The first pitch for game one Sunday is scheduled for noon CT and game two has a tentative start time at 3 p.m. CT. Both games will be aired on SEC Network+.

