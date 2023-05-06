ANN ARBOR, Mi. – The LSU men’s tennis team (14-11) fell to California (13-10) by a score of 4-1 on Saturday, May 6 at the Varsity Tennis Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Doubles

On court 2 Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard faced Ryder Jackson and Siddhant Banthia. The Golden Bears took the match 6-2.

In the No. 3 spot, Chen Dong and George Stoupe competed against Philip Hjorth and Derrick Chen. The California duo won 6-3, clinching the doubles point. California took the lead 1-0.

No. 31 pair Nick Watson and Ronnie Hohmann took court 1 against No. 81 Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck. The Tigers were up 6-5 when the match went unfinished.

Singles

In the No. 2 spot, Latinovic faced Jackson.The Tiger won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and tied the match 1-1.

Julien Penzlin competed on court 6 against Hjorth. The Golden Bear got the win 6-4, 6-1 and put California back in the lead 2-1.

On court 3, Dong competed against Overbeck. The Tiger fought hard, but Overbeck won 6-4, 6-2 and extended California’s lead to 3-1.

Stoupe faced Lucas Magnaudet in the No. 5 spot. The Tiger took the first set 6-2, but the Golden Bear came back to win the match 6-2, 6-1 and clinch the match for California. The final score of the match was 4-1 California.

A ranked match up took place on court 1 with No. 67 Hohmann facing No. 27 Kikuchi. The first sent went to Kikuchi 7-6 before Hohmann came back to even the match 6-4 in the second set. Play went unfinished before the third set began.

Hotard competed against Chen in the No. 4 spot. The Golden Bear won the first set 7-6. The second set was tied 3-3 when play went unfinished.

#29 California 4, #34 LSU 1

Singles competition

#67 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) v s. #27 Yuta Kikuchi (CAL) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, unfinished

2. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Ryder Jackson (CAL) 6-4, 6-4

3. Carl Emil Overbeck (CAL) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-4, 6-2

4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Derrick Chen (CAL) 6-7 (6-8), 3-3, unfinished

5. Lucas Magnaudet (CAL) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

6. Phillip Hjorth (CAL) def . Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

#31 Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) vs. #81 Yuta Kikuchi/Carl Emil Overbeck (CAL) 6-5, unfinished

2. Ryder Jackson/Siddhant Banthia (CAL) def. Stefan Latinovic/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-2

3. Phillip Hjorth/Derrick Chen (CAL) def. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

California 13-10; National ranking #29

LSU 14-11; National ranking #34

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (2,6,3,5)