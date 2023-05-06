LSU Falls to No. 4 FSU In the National Quarterfinals

Gulf Shores, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 4 FSU in the National Quarterfinals 3-1 early Saturday afternoon.

“So proud of the season,” said head coach Russell Brock “Can’t believe it’s over. Definitely felt like we had another couple matches to play, but have no doubts that we gave our all today. I have a lot of respect for the teams who made it this far and to go out in a battle like that is nothing to be ashamed of. Very grateful for the effort and contributions that our seniors gave to our program and this season. I’m excited to see how they carry the Sandy Tig legacy forward as the leave our program, but never leave our family. Losing is never fun, but not winning the last match doesn’t define our level of success. This year was amazing and I’m honored to have a group that worked as hard and sacrificed as much to contribute to the pride and excellence of LSU.”

Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes lost Court 5, 17-21 and 14-21. Courts 1-4 went to three sets to determine the match. On Court 3, Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred lost the battle; 21-13, 15-21 and 7-15. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank’s loss on Court 1 finished the duel for LSU; 21-17, 12-21 and 9-15. Courts 2 and 4 did not finish.

With the loss, the 2023 season comes to an end. The Tigers finish the season with an overall record of 27-13.

LSU 3, FSU 3