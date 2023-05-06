Jackson Martingayle Named to Tiger Twelve Class of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU cross country and track and field’s Jackson Martingayle was named to the Tiger Twelve Class of 2023. Class members were recognized at a ceremony on Saturday, April 29, held in the Capstone Gallery at Patrick F. Taylor Hall on the LSU campus.

Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.97.

A five-time SEC Academic honor roll member, Martingayle has been a member of the LSU track and field and cross-country programs dating back to 2019. The senior has excelled in the classroom and on the track ever since arriving to Baton Rouge from Virginia Beach. This past week he was named the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

This year’s 12 Seniors represent six LSU Colleges and eight are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College, including Martingayle. This year’s Tiger Twelve members are:

Joshua Crawford

Tiffany Phuong Dang

Harper Frederick Thompson Doerr

Avery Claire Hebert

Catherine Ladner

Andrew Larpenter

Sara Martin

Jackson Martingayle

Zachary Andrew Mayfield

Daniel Michael O’Leary

Aine O’Nuanain

Tammy San

