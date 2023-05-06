Jackson Martingayle Named to Tiger Twelve Class of 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU cross country and track and field’s Jackson Martingayle was named to the Tiger Twelve Class of 2023. Class members were recognized at a ceremony on Saturday, April 29, held in the Capstone Gallery at Patrick F. Taylor Hall on the LSU campus.
Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.97.
A five-time SEC Academic honor roll member, Martingayle has been a member of the LSU track and field and cross-country programs dating back to 2019. The senior has excelled in the classroom and on the track ever since arriving to Baton Rouge from Virginia Beach. This past week he was named the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
This year’s 12 Seniors represent six LSU Colleges and eight are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College, including Martingayle. This year’s Tiger Twelve members are:
Joshua Crawford
Tiffany Phuong Dang
Harper Frederick Thompson Doerr
Avery Claire Hebert
Catherine Ladner
Andrew Larpenter
Sara Martin
Jackson Martingayle
Zachary Andrew Mayfield
Daniel Michael O’Leary
Aine O’Nuanain
Tammy San
Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.