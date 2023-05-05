Trio Of Tigers To Play in Friday’s Ballislife All-America Game

Cerritos, Calif. – LSU’s Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Mikaylah Williams will compete in the Ballislife All-America game Friday at 4 p.m. CT in Cerritos, California.

Del Rosario, Velez and Williams along with Janae Kent make up LSU’s top-rated incoming recruiting class.

Williams, the top incoming player in the country, was named the Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year and is the two-time defending Louisiana High School Player of the Year. A Bossier City, Louisiana native, Williams decided to stay home and play at LSU. The 6-foot-1 guard led the Parkway High School to a State Championship earlier in the spring.

Del Rosario is a five-star prospect who is the top true big in the country with a powerful inside game who can utilize the face up game. She sees the floor well and can play outside the key too. She is also a physical defensive presence who hits the boards hard. Del Rosario took home the Gold Medal from the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina over the Summer.

Del Rosario and Velez played together at The Webb School in Tennessee where the two won back-to-back state championship to close their high school careers. Velez is a shifty point guard who plays with the position with a flair with shifty ball handling skills. She is an athletic floor leader with a poised back court game. She was named the Division II-A Miss Tennessee Basketball.