ANN ARBOR, Mi. – The LSU men’s tennis team will begin its 2023 NCAA Tournament campaign against California on Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. CT at the Varsity Tennis Center.

LSU is in the Ann Arbor Regional, which features Michigan, California and Toledo. The winners of LSU-California and Michigan-Toledo will play on Sunday, May 7 at noon CT.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 67 Ronnie Hohmann and No. 31 duo Nick Watson and Hohmann. LSU lands at No. 34 in the ITA rankings.

Scouting the Golden Bears

LSU and California have met a total of ten times, with LSU leading the match up 6-4. Their last meeting was in 2012 with California winning 4-0. The teams have faced off three times in the NCAA Tournament, with the Golden Bears leading in wins 2-1. Head Coach Danny Bryan is the second head coach in the LSU men’s tennis program to take a team to the NCAA Tournament in their first year after Jeff Brown in 1999.

California enters the tournament 12-10 and currently lands at No. 29 in the ITA rankings. The Golden Bears ended the year 6th in the Pac-12 conference and most recently rell to Stanford in their first match of the Pac-12 tournament. In singles, they are led by No. 27 Yuta Kikuchi. In doubles, the team holds two ranked duos in No. 80 Ryder Jackson and Lucas Magnaudet, No. 81 Kikuchi and Carl Emil.

