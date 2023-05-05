LSU Defeats No. 12 FAU, 3-2, To Advance and Is Set To Face No. 4 FSU

Gulf Shores, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team won the nail-biting battle against No. 12 FAU, 3-2, at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship Friday afternoon and will face No. 4 FSU Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. CT.

“Proud of our fight today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It was certain that it would be a battle today. Noting would be easy. When you have matches like that, the only job is to come out on top. The job was accomplished.”

Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes finished first for the Tigers losing Court 5, 14-21 and 18-21. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank brought the effort on Court 1 winning, 21-17 and 21-12. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken followed in their footsteps with stellar blocks and plays on Court 2 winning, 21-14 and 21-15.

Both Courts 3 and 4 came down to a third set. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred lost the hard-fought battle on Court 3; 21-14, 17-21 and 12-15. The duel is now tied 2-2 and it is up to Lara Boos and Ella Larkin on Court 4 to clinch the match for the Tigers. With the season on the line, Larkin and Boos pull out the win; 21-16, 19-21 and 15-10.

“Tomorrow, we need to play better,” said Brock. “We know that they are going to be looking forward to playing us again after our matchup last weekend and I’m sure they know we are looking forward to playing them again as well. Recovery and preparation is our only plan for the evening. Tomorrow is the biggest day of the season so far and we need to be ready.”

LSU 3, Fla. Atlantic 2