Boos and Larkin Earn AVCA Top Flight

Gulf Shores, Ala. – Lara Boos and Ella Larkin have been awarded AVCA Top Flight for their ongoing performance on Court 4.

This is the first Top Flight honor that Boos and Larkin have earned. In order to be earn Top Flight recognition a pair must play together in 15 matches or more on the same court and also win at least 75-percent of those matches.

Boos and Larkin have been the most consistent pair for the Tigers this season with an overall record of 28-6 and wins over Top 20 teams including; South Carolina, Georgia State, Washington, FSU, USC, LMU, Hawaii, and TCU.

“So excited for Lara and Ella to be recognized for the amazing season they’ve had so far,” said head coach Russell Brock. “As first year starters they’ve been a steady force in our lineup from the first day until now. Really proud of all the hard work they’ve put in and the way they represent our program.”

LSU is currently at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships where No. 5 seeded Tigers defeated No. 12 FAU Friday afternoon and are now set to face No. 4 FSU Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. CT