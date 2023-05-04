LSU Signs Jesuit HS Distance Runner Robert Buisson

BATON ROUGE, La. – Distance runner Robert Buisson signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s cross country and track and field programs, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

“We are really excited to have Robert join us,” said coach Houston Franks. “He is one of the top distance guys in the state and we feel he will make an immediate positive impact to the program. He not only is a great athlete but comes from a program (Jesuit HS) that knows how to win and work as a team. I think he will bring a lot to LSU on and off of the track.”

Buisson is part of a dominant cross country-team in Jesuit High School (New Orleans, La.). Most recently Rob helped lead them to their second sweeping in-a-row of the 9-5A District Championship title, finishing with a personal-best time of 14:49.9 himself and helping his team to a point total of 15.

The Metairie, La., native also holds a personal-best time of 15:26.4 in the 5000 meter which he set during the 2022 cross-country season.

For track and field, Buisson holds outdoor PRs of 2:04.26 (800m-2022), 4:21.84 (1600m-2022), 4:20.97 (one mile-2023), and 9:28.22 (3200m-2022).

