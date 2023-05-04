LSU Set to Face No. 12 FAU In the First Round of The NCAA Tournament

Gulf Shores, Ala. – With coming into the NCAA Tournament with an overall 26-12 record, the Tigers are set to face No. 12 FAU in the first round on Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

“Feeling good about tomorrow,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m fully expecting us to play hard and well. I know our team will bring solid energy on and around the courts. There is no doubt that FAU will be prepared and will play well. Our job is to play with passion and fight. Can’t wait to watch the Tigers get after it!”

The No. 5 seeded Tigers had their last practice of the season Thursday at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The NCAA Tournament is a 16-team field that has moved to a single elimination tournament and with a win on Friday, LSU would face the winner of No. 4 FSU and No. 13 FIU at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday morning.

All matches Friday will be streamed on ESPNU while each individual court will be streamed on ESPN+.