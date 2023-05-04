Lindner Claims Second Consecutive Beach Elite 90 Award

GULF SHORES, Ala. – For the second consecutive year LSU’s Melia Lindner won the NCAA Beach Elite 90 Award Thursday night at the NCAA Championship Banquet as the student-athlete with the highest GPA participating in the championship.

Lindner is 12-8 this year and will compete for LSU on Court 5 during this week’s NCAA Championship Tournament. LSU will begin its quest for a championship on Friday at noon when it faces FAU on ESPNU.

Lindner is in her first year in LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Lindner has interned at Emerald Coast Wildlife Rescue in Navarre, Florida, doing rotations in vet med, nursery and animal husbandry, helping take care of wild animals brought in.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.