Track & Field Signs Ten-Time Israel National Champion Estel Valeanu

BATON ROUGE, La. – Estel Valeanu, a thrower at Harvard University, will be transferring to LSU, track and field Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday.

Valeanu, a native of Ramat Gan, Israel, will be looking to help bolster up the women’s throws team next season. The engineering science major will be coming in as a graduate transfer, giving what will be a young throws group a veteran voice next year.

A couple weekends ago, Estel came to Baton Rouge for the LSU Alumni Gold meet. She took first in the discus throw with a personal-best toss of 184’ 11” (56.36m) and second in the shot put with another personal best of 52’ 6.5” (16.01m). Both throws would rank top-10 on LSU’s all-time outdoor performance list.

Estel has competed in 33 meets for Harvard, which includes 39 top-five event finishes and 12 first-place finishes.

For Israel, Valeanu is also a 10-time national champion. She claimed her first title in 2015 in the women’s discus throw, and has claimed a title each year since in discus and shot put except for the year 2016.

