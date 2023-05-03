Rose Receiving Votes for The Bowerman Pre-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their women’s Pre-Outdoor Conference Championships edition of The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore Michaela Rose is once again receiving votes for the latest edition of the prestigious watch list.

Rose has been sending waves and making her case for The Bowerman each week of the indoor and outdoor seasons. In two 800-meter competitions this season, she has blown out her competition taking first among collegiate runners in both.

Most recently at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April, Rose dropped a time of 1:59.08 which increased her nation-lead from 2:00.34. Her time was an LSU record, second in collegiate history, and fourth in the world.

This is her fourth week out of five in-season updates receiving votes for the most prestigious track and field award.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

