LSU Falls to No. 7 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 7 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are coming off the CCSA Tournament where they went 2-2, upsetting No. 4 FSU.

The next tournament for LSU is the NCAA Beach Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Tigers go into the tournament as the No. 5 seed where LSU will face No. 12 FAU on Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: MAY 2

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 UCLA (21) 458 37-3 1 2 TCU (2) 439 35-2 2 3 USC 408 28-5 3 4 Florida State 376 30-8 4 5 LMU 356 28-8 5 6 GCU 349 26-7 7 7 LSU 343 26-12 6 8 California 297 28-9 9 9 Stanford 279 28-12 8 10 Long Beach State 254 24-14 10 11 Hawai’i 227 27-8 11 12 FAU 186 19-13 15 T-13 Georgia State 170 20-16 14 T-13 Washington 170 21-15 13 15 FIU 168 20-16 12 T-16 Stetson 98 22-14 17 T-16 South Carolina 98 19-12 16 18 Tulane 65 24-10 18 19 Pepperdine 38 19-14 19 20 Arizona 37 21-12 20

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (4), Coastal Carolina (3), UT Martin (2), and UAB (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: May 9