LSU Falls to No. 7 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 7 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers are coming off the CCSA Tournament where they went 2-2, upsetting No. 4 FSU.
The next tournament for LSU is the NCAA Beach Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Tigers go into the tournament as the No. 5 seed where LSU will face No. 12 FAU on Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: MAY 2
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|UCLA (21)
|458
|37-3
|1
|2
|TCU (2)
|439
|35-2
|2
|3
|USC
|408
|28-5
|3
|4
|Florida State
|376
|30-8
|4
|5
|LMU
|356
|28-8
|5
|6
|GCU
|349
|26-7
|7
|7
|LSU
|343
|26-12
|6
|8
|California
|297
|28-9
|9
|9
|Stanford
|279
|28-12
|8
|10
|Long Beach State
|254
|24-14
|10
|11
|Hawai’i
|227
|27-8
|11
|12
|FAU
|186
|19-13
|15
|T-13
|Georgia State
|170
|20-16
|14
|T-13
|Washington
|170
|21-15
|13
|15
|FIU
|168
|20-16
|12
|T-16
|Stetson
|98
|22-14
|17
|T-16
|South Carolina
|98
|19-12
|16
|18
|Tulane
|65
|24-10
|18
|19
|Pepperdine
|38
|19-14
|19
|20
|Arizona
|37
|21-12
|20
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (4), Coastal Carolina (3), UT Martin (2), and UAB (2).
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: May 9