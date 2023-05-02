LSU Gold
Beach Volleyball

LSU Falls to No. 7 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 7 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are coming off the CCSA Tournament where they went 2-2, upsetting No. 4 FSU.

The next tournament for LSU is the NCAA Beach Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Tigers go into the tournament as the No. 5 seed where LSU will face No. 12 FAU on Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT.

 

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: MAY 2

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank
1 UCLA (21) 458 37-3 1
2 TCU (2) 439 35-2 2
3 USC 408 28-5 3
4 Florida State 376 30-8 4
5 LMU 356 28-8 5
6 GCU 349 26-7 7
7 LSU 343 26-12 6
8 California 297 28-9 9
9 Stanford 279 28-12 8
10 Long Beach State 254 24-14 10
11 Hawai’i 227 27-8 11
12 FAU 186 19-13 15
T-13 Georgia State 170 20-16 14
T-13 Washington 170 21-15 13
15 FIU 168 20-16 12
T-16 Stetson 98 22-14 17
T-16 South Carolina 98 19-12 16
18 Tulane 65 24-10 18
19 Pepperdine 38 19-14 19
20 Arizona 37 21-12 20

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (4), Coastal Carolina (3), UT Martin (2), and UAB (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: May 9

Beach Secures No. 5 Seed at the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores

Seits and Bracken Named to The CCSA All-Tournament Team

Gallery: Beach Volleyball vs TCU

