Beach Falls to TCU In CCSA Semi-Finals

Huntsville, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to TCU Saturday morning in the CCSA Semi-Finals.

LSU’s attention will turn to the NCAA Championship Selection Show tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. CT. The Tigers expect to hear their name called as one of the teams in the 16-team field.

“Tomorrow we are looking forward to watching the selection show to see where we will be seeded for Nationals,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We need to recover from the battles of this tournament and get some fine-tuning practices in early in the week. Probably will spend a lot of time watching film and game planning for our matches in Gulf Shores as well. It will be a quick turnaround so a lot to do in a short amount of time.”

From the beginning of Saturday’s match, LSU fell behind losing the first set on four out of five courts. LSU lost in straight sets on Courts 3 and 5 while Courts 1, 2, and 4 battled it out in three sets.

Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred finished first on Court 3 losing, 12-21 and 18-21. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes followed losing Court 5, 16-21 and 15-21. On Court 1, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank battled in three and lost; 17-21, 21-13 and 9-15. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin fought hard on Court 4 winning the first set, 23-21, but lost the next two, 18-21 and 10-15. On Court 2, Grace Seits and Parker Bracken fell behind early in the first set losing, 21-19, but battled back in the last two to take the court, 21-16 and 15-13.

TCU 4, LSU 1