Track and Field Set to Celebrate 19 Seniors at LSU Invitational on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field is back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Invitational hosted at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, April 29. There will be no live streams available, and the meet is free for anyone to attend.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Heat Sheets

LSU will have 60 athletes (31 men, 29 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Invitational. The meet is set to start at 10:30 a.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw on Saturday. The Tigers will begin the meet with the men’s hammer throw at 11:45 p.m. with Jevan Parara and Luke Witte competing.

There will be 19 seniors being honored this weekend for their contributions to LSU over the last few years. The women being honored this weekend will be Alia Armstrong, Cindy Bourdier, Thelma Davies, Shanya Luna, and Doria Martingayle. The men will be Davis Bove, Dorian Camel, Thomas Daigle, Brandon Hicklin, Ashton Hicks, Cade Martin, Jackson Martingayle, Parker McBride, Mayowa Osunsami, Ronnie Rounds, Alex Selles, and Isiah Travis. The senior recognition is set to begin at 5:20 p.m. after the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase.

The nation-leading 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume will get the men’s running events started on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. The LSU 4×100 team clocked their best time of the season at home this past weekend with 38.36 seconds. Last week they clocked a time of 38.67, taking second among Florida teams for the first time this season.

The reigning USTFCAA National Athlete of the Week, Oghenebrume, will partake in the 100 meter and 200 meter to go along with the 4×100. The 100m is set for 3:55 p.m. and the 200m is set to begin at 5:05 p.m. The Nigerian heads into this week with the second fastest time in the nation at 9.97w seconds, which he clocked last weekend. He heads into this weekend only having ran the 200m once this season, which he clocked a time of 20.92 at the Tom Jones Memorial meet.

LSU will see a couple of high-profile names return to their women’s sprint group this weekend. Favour Ofili and Brianna Lyston have been out since the first home meet of the season and will both compete in the women’s 4x100mR at 2:30 p.m. Ofili will also make an individual-season debut in the women’s 100m at 3:45 p.m.

This will be the last regular-season meet before the Tigers host the SEC Championships two weeks from now in May.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.