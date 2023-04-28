LSU Falls to GCU in the CCSA Semi-Finals, Set to Face TCU Tomorrow

Huntsville, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to GCU, 3-2, Friday afternoon at the CCSA Beach Volleyball Tournament and will face TCU in the Semi-Final game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT at John Hunt Park.

“Really proud of how we played today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The ones you go hardest for hurt the most when you don’t quite get there so this one definitely stings. Great thing is we are one of the last three standing on the last day and we still have a chance.”

Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes lost Court 5, 7-21 and 18-21. On Court 4, Lara Boos and Ella Larkin came out swinging and winning, 21-18 and 21-11. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank followed in their footsteps winning Court 1, 21-16 and 21-18. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred lost Court 3, 19-2 and 15-21. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken came out on fire on Court 2 winning the first set, 21-15, but lost in three sets, 12-21 and 12-15.

“Tomorrow, we know there are two teams left that we haven’t defeated,” said Brock. “We’ve played them both really close and know we can compete. Our job is to recover, prep and come out tomorrow filled with confidence and ready play our best. We can’t guarantee the outcome, but we can give everything we have for each other and give us the best chance to do something special.”

GCU 3, LSU 2