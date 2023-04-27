Komar Named First Team All-SEC, Collins Earns Second Team Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar and junior Kylie Collins were recognized by the Southeastern Conference with spots on the First Team and Second Team All-SEC respectively on Thursday, the league office announced.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken.

Komar enjoyed a successful debut campaign for the Tigers and has led from the front this season. She has posted a 33-7 overall singles record dating back to the fall with a tremendous 19-2 record in dual matches. Included in that is a 9-2 record at the No. 1 court in singles and 10-0 at the No. 2. Against some of the best in the conference, she tallied an 11-2 singles record in SEC play, which tied her for the most wins in the conference and has earned 11 singles against ranked foes. She is currently No. 10 in the latest ITA singles rankings posted on Tuesday.

In addition to strong singles play at the top of the lineup, Komar has also enjoyed dominant doubles play. She has a 31-8 overall doubles record dating back to the fall and was 16-3 in dual matches. Those 16 doubles wins in dual matches this season have all come from the top doubles court and have come from playing with three different partners. She ended the regular season with a ranking of No. 6 in the ITA doubles rankings with partner Kylie Collins, with the duo reaching as high as No. 4 in previous weeks.

The spot on the first team also marks LSU’s first selection for the team since 2019 when Eden Richardson earned the spot.

For Collins, it’s a spot on the second team in her debut campaign in the Purple & Gold. Collins earned 13 singles wins this season dating back to the fall with eight coming in dual matches. In dual play, four wins came from the No. 1 court and four from the No. 2. She has ranked as high as No. 7 in the ITA singles rankings and is currently ranked No. 39.

In doubles, Collins’ 16-2 record in doubles dating back to the fall and a 13-1 record in dual matches gives her the highest win percentage on the team. She is a perfect 10-0 in doubles teaming with Anastasiya Komar, 8-0 in dual matches. All eight wins with Komar have come from the top doubles spot, with four wins having come against ranked foes. She and Komar are currently ranked No. 6 in the latest ITA doubles rankings and are the second highest SEC duo in the country.

The spots for Komar and Collins continue LSU’s streak of having at least one player earn All-SEC honors dating back to the 2014 season.

Up Next

The NCAA team selection show will take place at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, May 1 and can be watched on NCAA.com. The following day at 10 a.m. CT, the NCAA will release the brackets for the 2023 NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship.