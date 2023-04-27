BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ronland Hohmann represents LSU on the Second Team All-SEC, the league announced on Thursday.
Hohmann has competed solely in the No. 1 spot for the Tigers and has remained in the ITA singles rankings top 100 all season long. The Oyster Bay, New York native put up a 9-8 record on the season. Notable single wins this season include No. 73 Dan Martin of Miami, Tyler Stice of Auburn and No. 67 Nikola Slavic of Ole Miss. This is Hohmann’s third time being named to Second Team All–SEC after receiving the honor his sophomore and junior campaigns.
The Tiger entered the ITA doubles rankings halfway through the season and has remained ranked. Notable doubles wins include Vanderbilt’s No. 13 duo Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon and South Carolina’s No. 22 pair Jake Beasley and James Story.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.
LSU is awaiting their destination and opponent for the NCAA Championship. The selection show for the NCAA Championship will be Monday at 5:30 p.m.
A complete list of the awards follows.
First Team All-SEC
Tyler Stice, Auburn
Axel Nefve, Florida
Trent Bryde, Georgia
Philip Henning, Georgia
Ethan Quinn, Georgia
Alafia Ayeni, Kentucky
Liam Draxl, Kentucky
Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky
Toby Samuel, South Carolina
Connor Thomson, South Carolina
Emile Hudd, Tennessee
Johannus Monday, Tennessee
Noah Schachter, Texas A&M
Raphael Perot, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Jonah Braswell, Florida
Will Grant, Florida
Blake Croyder, Georgia
Taha Baadi, Kentucky
Ronald Hohmann, LSU
John Hallquist Lithén, Ole Miss
Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss
Ewen Lumsden, Mississippi State
Carles Hernandez, Mississippi State
Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State
James Story, South Carolina
Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee
All-Freshman
Matias Ponce De Leon, Alabama
Billy Blaydes, Auburn
Alejandro Moreno, Auburn
Jonah Braswell, Florida
Ethan Quinn, Georgia
Jaden Weekes, Kentucky
Petar Jovanovic, Mississippi State
Nathan Cox, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Johannus Monday, Tennessee
Freshmen of the Year
Ethan Quinn, Georgia
Coach of the Year
Manuel Diaz, Georgia