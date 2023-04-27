BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ronland Hohmann represents LSU on the Second Team All-SEC, the league announced on Thursday.

Hohmann has competed solely in the No. 1 spot for the Tigers and has remained in the ITA singles rankings top 100 all season long. The Oyster Bay, New York native put up a 9-8 record on the season. Notable single wins this season include No. 73 Dan Martin of Miami, Tyler Stice of Auburn and No. 67 Nikola Slavic of Ole Miss. This is Hohmann’s third time being named to Second Team All–SEC after receiving the honor his sophomore and junior campaigns.

The Tiger entered the ITA doubles rankings halfway through the season and has remained ranked. Notable doubles wins include Vanderbilt’s No. 13 duo Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon and South Carolina’s No. 22 pair Jake Beasley and James Story.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.

LSU is awaiting their destination and opponent for the NCAA Championship. The selection show for the NCAA Championship will be Monday at 5:30 p.m.

A complete list of the awards follows.

First Team All-SEC

Tyler Stice, Auburn

Axel Nefve, Florida

Trent Bryde, Georgia

Philip Henning, Georgia

Ethan Quinn, Georgia

Alafia Ayeni, Kentucky

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Connor Thomson, South Carolina

Emile Hudd, Tennessee

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Noah Schachter, Texas A&M

Raphael Perot, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Jonah Braswell, Florida

Will Grant, Florida

Blake Croyder, Georgia

Taha Baadi, Kentucky

Ronald Hohmann, LSU

John Hallquist Lithén, Ole Miss

Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss

Ewen Lumsden, Mississippi State

Carles Hernandez, Mississippi State

Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State

James Story, South Carolina

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee

All-Freshman

Matias Ponce De Leon, Alabama

Billy Blaydes, Auburn

Alejandro Moreno, Auburn

Jonah Braswell, Florida

Ethan Quinn, Georgia

Jaden Weekes, Kentucky

Petar Jovanovic, Mississippi State

Nathan Cox, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Freshmen of the Year

Ethan Quinn, Georgia

Coach of the Year

Manuel Diaz, Georgia