Beach Sweeps Missouri State in First Round of CCSA Tournament

Huntville, Ala. – The Tigers came out on fire Thursday morning, sweeping Missouri State 3-0 in straight sets in the first round of the CCSA Tournament.

The Tigers advanced in the winner’s bracket to face No. 2 FSU at approximately 2:00 p.m. CT later Thursday afternoon on the Bally Sports App and the AVP YouTube Channel. Follow @LSUBeachVB for an updated start time.

Grace Seits and Parker Bracken got things started for the Tigers on Court 2 winning, 21-8 and 21-10. On Court 5, Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes came out on top winning, 21-12 and 21-11. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin clinched the match for LSU on Court 4 winning, 21-8 and 21-6.