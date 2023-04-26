Multiple Tigers Earn Postseason CCSA Honors

Huntsville, Ala. – LSU had one pair, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank, featured on the CCSA All-Conference Team and Melia Lindner featured on the All-Academic Team.

DeBerg and Shank have played together all season and dominated in the sand with an overall record of 20-10 on Court 1. The pair began the season on a 10 win-win streak and have a combined five wins over ranked teams.

Lindner is a grad student in Vet School at LSU with the highest GPA in the CCSA Conference. Last year, she was awarded the Elite 90 award which is awarded to the student athlete with the highest GPA at the tournament.

The Tigers are set to begin postseason play on Thursday in Huntsville when they face Missouri State at 11:00 a.m. CT in the CCSA Tournament in a double-elimination bracket. The NCAA Championship is scheduled to begin next Friday in Gulf Shores. This is the first season as a single elimination tournament.