Beach Set to Play In CCSA Tournament Thursday

Baton Rouge, La. – After finishing the regular season 24-10, the Tigers are set to begin postseason play on Thursday at the CCSA Tournament at 11:00 a.m. against Missouri State.

“We are excited to play in Huntsville this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This has been a solid season, but we are looking forward to playing our best volleyball in the last two weeks. We have a great group of seniors who understand this is their last chance to do something special and I expect that as a group we will respond to that urgency. There’s a confidence that this team deserves to play with and I’m anticipating seeing that when we take the sand.”

The No. 3 seed LSU had its final practice before postseason play begins Wednesday at the John Hunt Beach Volleyball Complex in Huntsville. The CCSA Tournament is a double-elimination bracket and with a win Thursday morning, the Tigers would turn around to face No. 2 seeded Florida State at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

All matches will either be live streamed. Courts 6,7, and 8 will be streamed on the Bally Sports App while Courts 9 and 10 will be streamed on the AVP Beach Volleyball YouTube page.

Three Tigers have earned CCSA Postseason Honors; Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank to the All-Conference Team and Melia Lindner to the All-Academic Team.

DeBerg and Shank have played together all season and dominated in the sand with an overall record of 20-10 on Court 1. The pair began the season on a 10 win-win streak and have a combined five wins over ranked teams.

Lindner is a grad student in Vet School at LSU with the highest GPA in the CCSA Conference. Last year, she was awarded the Elite 90 award which is awarded to the student athlete with the highest GPA at the tournament.

LSU’s Record this season vs. CCSA Opponents:

TCU: 0-2

FSU: 0-3

South Carolina: 1-0

Missouri State: 0-0

GCU: 0-0