Week 11 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is trending upwards in the week 11 national ranking polls.

The Tigers move up to No. 13 in the NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll, No. 14 in the USA Softball Poll, remain at No. 11 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll and increases to No. 12 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU is coming off a 3-1 weekend that featured a 3-0 series sweep against Mississippi State where the Tigers tallied 37 hits, 25 runs and logged its 12th shutout of the season.

LSU concludes its road schedule with a three-game series at Alabama April 28-30 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

