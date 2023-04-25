Godson Oghenebrume Named Men’s SEC Runner of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced Tuesday that Godson Oghenebrume was named SEC Runner of the Week for his performance this past weekend at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. This is Oghenebrume’s first SEC weekly honor of the season.

Oghenebrume finished his day at Alumni Gold with his first ever sub-10 100 meter with 9.97 seconds (+2.3 m/s). His new all-conditions PR ranks second in the nation and made him just the second collegiate athlete to go sub-10 this season.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Oghenebrume won their event with a time of 38.36 seconds. The time of 38.36 puts them at fourth on the all-time LSU list. The Tigers continue to sit at first in the nation and now move up to fourth in the world.

The sophomore started his day off being named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week and hours later has claimed his second weekly title. This is LSU’s eighth weekly-conference honor of the outdoor season.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Da’Marcus Fleming – Men’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (March 21)

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 28)

Michaela Rose – Women’s Runner of the Week (April 11)

Morgan Smalls – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week (April 11)

Matthew Sophia – Men’s Freshman of the Week (April 11)

Godson Oghenebrume – Men’s Runner of the Week (April 25)

