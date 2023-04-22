BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their third home meet of the outdoor season on Saturday.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume won their event with a time of 38.36 seconds. The time of 38.36 puts them at fourth on the all-time LSU list. The Tigers continue to sit at first in the nation and now move up to fourth in the world.

Oghenebrume went on to clock his first ever sub-10 100 meter with 9.97 seconds (+2.3 m/s). His new all-conditions PR ranks second in the nation and fourth in the world. He is just the second collegiate athlete to go sub-10 this season. His heat included notable runners like Fleming who clocked a time of 10.06w seconds and Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams with 10.26w seconds.

Senior Alia Armstrong continues to impress as she gets back to form after missing majority of the indoor season. She clocked a time of 12.77 seconds running into the wind (-1.8 m/s) to take first place. Tiger alum Tonea Marshall finished in second just behind Alia with a time of 12.87 (-1.8 m/s). Armstrong still sits at second in the nation with the time of 12.57, which she ran at the Texas Relays in March.

Over in the pole vault pit, freshman Emery Prentice was able to reach a PR height of 13’ 1” (3.99m), which ranks second among freshman in the SEC. Prentice moved up to fifth on the all-time LSU performance list, improving from her sixth ranked height of 12’ 6.75” (3.83m).

Aleia Hobbs clocked another world-leading time with 10.86 seconds in the women’s 100 meter. Her time shaves off .01 from her previous world-leading time of 10.87, which she set at the Lloyd Wills Invitational two weeks ago.

Additional Event Winners

Claudio Romero – Discus Throw – 196’ 5”

Da’Marcus Fleming – 200 Meter – 20.22

Additional Personal Bests

Jevan Parara – Hammer Throw – 174’ 11”

Luke Witte – Hammer Throw – 197’ 0”

Mats Swanson – 200 Meter – 21.69

Mats Swanson – 400 Meter – 47.27

Up Next

LSU will be home again next week as they host the LSU Invitational on Saturday, April 30.

