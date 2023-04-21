Track and Field Hosting a Loaded LSU Alumni Gold Meet on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field is back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Alumni Gold meet hosted at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, April 22. There will be no live streams available, and the meet is free for anyone to attend.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Competition Guide | Heat Sheets

LSU will have 46 athletes (25 men, 21 women) competing this weekend at LSU Alumni Gold. The meet is set to start at 10:30 a.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw on Saturday. The Tigers will begin the meet with the men’s hammer throw at 12:00 p.m. with Jevan Parara and Luke Witte competing.

The nation-leading 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume will get the men’s running events started on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. The LSU 4×100 team clocked their best time of the season at the Texas Relays at the end of March with 38.53 seconds. Last week they clocked a time of 38.67, taking second among Florida teams for the first time this season.

Alia Armstrong will be looking to take on a loaded 100-meter hurdles field at 3:05 p.m. She will line up in lane five of heat one with Leah Phillips and pros Tonea Marshall, Milan Young, and Gabbi Cunningham in the same heat. She currently holds the second-fastest time in the nation of 12.57, which she orchestrated at the Texas Relays in March.

A loaded 100-meter field for both the men and women will be one for track fans across the world to pay attention to. The first heat on the women’s side will include the likes of Aleia Hobbs, who currently holds the world-leading time of 10.87, and a few other big-name pros like LSU alum Mikiah Brisco, Imani Lansiquot, Brittany Brown, and Natalliah Whyte. The men’s side will see two current LSU Tigers in Fleming and Oghenebrume take on Marvin Bracy-Williams and Tiger alum Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

One of the last individual events of the day will be the men’s 400-meter hurdles. Sean Burrell, who is currently receiving votes for The Bowerman Watch List, will take on the event for the season time this season. In his one and only 400mH competition this season, Burrell clocked a time of 50.26 seconds in the Texas Relays’ prelims. Burrell will line up in lane six, while in lane five will be British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster who holds a personal-best time of 47.80.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.