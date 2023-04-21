AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 10 seed LSU men’s tennis team (13-10) fell to No.7 seed Ole Miss (17-8) by a score of 4-3 on Thursday, April 20 at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in the second round of the SEC Tournament..

Doubles

On court 2 Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard faced Lukas Engelhardt and Isac Stromberg, winning 6-4.

No. 50 Nick Watson and Ronnie Hohmann took the court against John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk. The Tigers won the match and clinched the doubles point 6-3. LSU took the lead 1-0.

On court 3, Chen Dong and George Stoupe faced Nikola Slavic and Noah Schlagenhauf. The LSU duo was up 4-3 when play went unfinished.

Singles

In the No. 1 spot, No. 75 Hohmann took the court against No. 67 Slavic. The Tiger won in straight sets 7-5, 6-0 and extended LSU’s lead to 2-0.

Julien Penzlin competed on court 6 against Stromberg. The Rebel got the win 6-3, 6-4 and put Ole Miss on the scoreboard 2-1.

Latinovic faced Hallquist Lithen in the No. 2 spot. Hallquist Lithen took the match 7-5, 6-3 and tied the score 2-2.

On court 4, Hotard competed against Engelhardt. The Rebel took the first set 6-3; however, the Tiger came back to win the match 6-2, 6-1. LSU once again took the lead 3-2.

Stoupe faced Schlagenhauf on court 5. The Rebel won set one 6-2, but Stoupe came back to even the match 6-4 in the second set. Schlagenhauf won the match in the third set 6-3. The score was once again tied 3-3.

On court 3, No. 123 Dong faced Junk. In a tie-break, Dong took the first set 7-6(3). Junk went on to win the match 6-3, 7-5. The final score was 4-3 Ole Miss.

#30 Ole Miss 4, #32 LSU 3

Singles competition

#75 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. #67 Nikola Slavic (OM) 7-5, 6-0

2. J. Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-5, 6-3

3. Simon Junk (OM) def. #123 Chen Dong (LSU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-5

4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

5. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

6. Isac Stromberg (OM) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

#50 Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) def. J. Hallquist Lithen/Simon Junk (OM) 6-3

2. Stefan Latinovic/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Lukas Engelhardt/Isac Stromberg (OM) 6-4

3. Nikola Slavic/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) vs. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) 3-4, unfinished

Match Notes:

LSU 14-10 (4-8 SEC); National ranking #32

Ole Miss 17-8 (6-6 SEC); National ranking #30 Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,6,2,4,5,3) Match played outdoors

2023 SEC Championship- Match #3