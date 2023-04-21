LSU Falls in SEC Tournament Quarterfinal to Georgia, 4-0

Fayetteville, Ark. – The No. 10-seeded LSU women’s tennis team (13-10) had its campaign in the 2023 SEC Tournament come to an end in the quarterfinal round after falling to No. 2-seeded Georgia (20-4) by a score of 4-0 on Friday night at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to Georgia for strong play tonight,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “They’re a top-notch program with fantastic coaches and they showed it. After a long match last night and missing Kylie (Collins) today, we weren’t at full strength, but our team showed great fight like always. They went out and gave it their all today and really this whole week, so we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

“This group has shown all season that they can take a few licks in their matches and go toe-to-toe with some of the best around, which is a huge testament to these ladies not only as tennis players, but as people. We’re hopeful that we’ll still be playing as a team in a couple of weeks’ time, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Doubles Results

Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco opened doubles for the Bulldogs with a 6-1 win over sisters Safiya and Noor Carrington at the top court.

Georgia claimed the doubles point moments later when Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma defeated Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz by a score of 6-1 at the No. 3 doubles spot.

Singles Results

Guillermina Grant gave Georgia a 2-0 lead in the match after defeating Noor Carrington at the No. 6 singles court. Grant claimed the first set by a score of 6-2 and went on to win the second one, 6-3.

The lead was extended to 3-0 after No. 71 Kowalski defeated Nikita Vishwase at the No. 5 spot. The two duked it out in a back and forth first set, but Kowalski claimed the final two games and edged her opponent, 7-5. In the second set, Kowalski earned a 6-0 win to claim the court and push Georgia closer to clinching the match.

Georgia clinched the match at the No. 2 spot, where No. 6 Dasha Vidmanova defeated Safiya Carrington. Vidmanova took an early lead in the first set and held off a charge from Carrington to earn a 6-4 win. In the second set, Vidmanova carried her momentum into the second set as she won 6-0 to clinch her court and give the Bulldogs a 4-0 win on the night.

Up Next

The NCAA team selection show will take place at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, May 1 and can be watched on NCAA.com.

No. 2 Georgia 4, No. 10 LSU 0

Singles competition

#3 Lea Ma (UGA) vs. #14 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 1-2, unfinished #6 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. #33 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-4, 6-0 #66 Mell Reasco (UGA) vs. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-1, 2-6, 0-1, unfinished Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) vs. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-0, 3-6, 2-0, unfinished #71 Meg Kowalski (UGA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 7-5, 6-0 Guillermina Grant (UGA) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

Dasha Vidmanova/Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Noor Carrington/Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-1 #35 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) vs. #53 Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 5-1, unfinished Meg Kowalski/Lea Ma (UGA) def. Nina Geissler/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-1