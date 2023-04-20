Burrell Receiving Votes for the Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their men’s Mid-Outdoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Thursday afternoon. Junior Sean Burrell is once again receiving votes for the latest edition of the prestigious watch list.

This season Sean Burrell has been spending a majority of his time in the 400 meter and 4×400-meter relays. Burrell has earned his reputation in the 400-meter hurdles where he ranks 11th in the nation currently after competing in the event once. At the Texas Relays he ran a time of 50.26 seconds in the preliminaries, coasting to an easy win.

This weekend at LSU Alumni Gold, Burrell is entered in the 400mH and the 4×400. This weekend’s meet includes a plethora of professional athletes, making these two events ones to watch.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

