AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 32 LSU men’s tennis team is set to face No. 30 Ole Miss on Thursday, April 20 at 12 p.m. CT at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

LSU enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed after a successful end to the regular season with wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 75 Hohmann and No. 122 Chen Dong. In doubles, Watson and Hohmann are No. 50 in the rankings.

Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss currently holds an overall 16-8 record on the season, going 6-6 in conference play. Most recently, the Rebels fell to Georgia, 7-0. LSU last faced Ole Miss on April 2, 2023 in Oxford with the Rebels winning 6-1.

The Rebels’ Nikola Slavic is ranked No. 67 in singles. In doubles, Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt land at No. 40 in the rankings.

