No. 10-seed Women’s Tennis Faces No. 7-seed Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Fayetteville, Ark. – The No. 10-seeded LSU women’s tennis team (12-9, 5-8 SEC) will open their campaign in the 2023 SEC Tournament in the second round at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday as they face host-team Arkansas (12-10, 6-7 SEC) at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Arkansas (Apr. 20)

Versus Arkansas

In the series history, LSU holds a 24-20 lead. The two teams met this season at the LSU Tennis Complex in March, where LSU came out on top in a 5-2 contest. The Tigers took the doubles point and had singles wins from Anastasiya Komar, Nina Geissler, Safiya Carrington and Mia Rabinowitz.

The Razorbacks enter the match with a 12-10 record this season, 6-7 in SEC play and a ranking of No. 43 in the ITA team rankings. Arkansas enters the match on a three-match winning streak, upsetting then-No. 12 Auburn 6-1 on April 7, defeating Alabama by a score of 4-2 on April 9 and ending the season with a 4-2 win at Missouri on April 14.

Individually, Arkansas is led by freshman Carolina Gomez Alonso, who is ranked No. 41 in the ITA singles rankings and has a 12-5 record playing primarily at the No. 2 spot for the Razorbacks. In doubles, Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink are 12-4 in dual matches at the top doubles court and are ranked No. 45.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU split the final pair of regular season matches over the weekend, falling 4-2 at Vanderbilt on Friday before earning a 4-2 road win at Kentucky on Sunday. The Tigers ended the regular season by winning three of their last four contests and will look to ride momentum into the tournament.

Anastasiya Komar had a regular season to remember in both singles and doubles as she led the Tigers in wins in both categories. In singles, Komar posted an 18-2 record, splitting time at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots. In SEC play, she earned 11 singles wins, tying her for the most in the conference. Her doubles performance was just as good as she posted a 16-3 record in dual matches, with all 16 wins coming from the top spot.

In the latest ITA rankings, Komar’s strong season of play was rewarded with new career highs in singles and in doubles. In singles, Komar moved up three spots to No. 14. In doubles, Komar and partner Kylie Collins moved up to No. 4, becoming the first duo to hit the Top 5 since Eden Richardson and Jessica Golovin in 2019 (No. 3). The duo is a perfect 10-0 when playing together going back to the fall and is 8-0 in dual matches at the top court this season. Collins was ranked No. 33 in singles and the team moved up to No. 47 to round out the ranking refresh.

Senior Safiya Carrington is enjoying her most successful season yet as a Tiger, boasting a 12-7 singles record across the No. 2-4 singles spots. Her eight SEC singles wins ranks second on the team and is a career high for the South Hadley, Massachusetts native. In doubles, her 11 wins in dual matches with four different partners ranks her third in the squad.

The doubles point has been a consistent strength this season with LSU claiming it in 16 out of 21 contests. The No. 1 doubles court has a record of 16-2, No. 2 boasts a 12-5 record and No. 3 has a 10-9 tally in dual matches to combine for an overall doubles record of 38-16.

