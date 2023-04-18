LSU Gold
Softball

Week 10 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains in the top 15 in each of the four major polls in this week’s national rankings release.

The Tigers rank No. 15 in both the USA Softball Poll and NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll this week, while coming in at No. 11 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll and No. 14 in the D1Softball Poll. LSU looks to bounce back after dropping a three-game series at No. 19/21 Auburn last weekend, 2-1.

LSU will conclude its non-conference schedule with a midweek game at McNeese at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in Lake Charles, La. prior to its three-game series against Mississippi State April 21-23 at Tiger Park.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

