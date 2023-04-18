LSU Men's Golf Team Invited to Participate in the Stephens Cup Next Fall

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team is among seven programs who have been invited to participate in the Stephens Cup next fall at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

The event, which features seven men’s teams and seven women’s teams, will be held October 9-11. The Golf Channel will televise all three days of action. The Stephens Cup is a national collegiate golf tournament, named in honor of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, the former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

Rotating annually, The Stephens Cup brings together the nation’s top collegiate golfers with world class venues in what is widely considered the premier event in college golf. The 2023 field also features top players from U.S Military Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) competing as individuals.

LSU will be joined in the men’s field by Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, San Diego State, SMU, and Stanford.

“Dad (Jack Stephens) would be very honored and proud of what this tournament has become. It is named in his honor and built upon ideals that he held so close to his heart,” said Tournament Chairman Warren Stephens. “We set out to create a definitive and highly-competitive collegiate tournament that is comprised of future stars on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour, competing on world-class golf courses and are truly excited about the field we have for 2023.”

Prior to the competition, on Sunday, October 8, The Stephens Cup will host a collegiate-amateur fundraising tournament followed by a newly created event featuring juniors from the First Tee of Greater Dallas, Stephens Cup participants, PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour players and notable VIPs.

The championship will feature 54-holes of stroke play over the first two days followed by 18-holes of team match play on the final day. The first 54-holes of team stroke play will be used to determine the seeding for the men’s and women’s fields for the final day of match play; the low four men’s and low four women’s teams will compete in the match play competition. Stroke-play medalists will be honored on October 10 prior to the start of match play.

The host of this year’s event, the famed Trinity Forest Club, is located in south Dallas, and pays homage to the game origins with its links style design. Known for a firm and fast set up, the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design is widely considered by many to be one of the finest tests of golf in the state of Texas.

“Trinity Forest is honored to host the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and be a part of the rich history this event has built in just two short years,” said Jonas Woods, Co-founder and developer of Trinity Forest Golf Club. “The entire Trinity Forest staff and membership await with excitement to host these talented athletes and look forward to a special week of competition, camaraderie and more.”