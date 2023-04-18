LSU Falls to No. 6 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
LSU finished the regular season 22-10.
The Tigers will not have any matches this weekend as they prepare for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama from April 27-29. After a couple days back home in Louisiana, LSU will head into the NCAA Championship Tournament May 5-7. This year the Championship Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama will be a 16-team, single elimination event.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 18
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|UCLA (18)
|531
|30-2
|3
|2
|TCU (9)
|521
|31-1
|1
|3
|USC
|487
|24-2
|2
|4
|Florida State
|459
|29-6
|4
|5
|LMU
|417
|23-6
|6
|6
|LSU
|411
|24-10
|5
|7
|GCU
|374
|20-5
|7
|8
|Hawai’i
|360
|26-6
|8
|9
|California
|328
|23-6
|9
|10
|Stanford
|285
|22-10
|10
|11
|Long Beach State
|269
|20-14
|11
|12
|FIU
|241
|17-14
|12
|13
|Washington
|210
|19-12
|13
|14
|Georgia State
|183
|16-16
|14
|15
|FAU
|169
|16-13
|15
|16
|South Carolina
|123
|19-10
|16
|17
|Tulane
|89
|20-8
|17
|18
|Stetson
|72
|18-14
|18
|19
|Arizona
|70
|19-9
|20
|20
|Pepperdine
|46
|16-10
|19
Others receiving votes: North Florida (15), Coastal Carolina (5), FGCU (2), and UT Martin (2).
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: April 25