LSU Falls to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU finished the regular season 22-10.

The Tigers will not have any matches this weekend as they prepare for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama from April 27-29. After a couple days back home in Louisiana, LSU will head into the NCAA Championship Tournament May 5-7. This year the Championship Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama will be a 16-team, single elimination event.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 18

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 UCLA (18) 531 30-2 3 2 TCU (9) 521 31-1 1 3 USC 487 24-2 2 4 Florida State 459 29-6 4 5 LMU 417 23-6 6 6 LSU 411 24-10 5 7 GCU 374 20-5 7 8 Hawai’i 360 26-6 8 9 California 328 23-6 9 10 Stanford 285 22-10 10 11 Long Beach State 269 20-14 11 12 FIU 241 17-14 12 13 Washington 210 19-12 13 14 Georgia State 183 16-16 14 15 FAU 169 16-13 15 16 South Carolina 123 19-10 16 17 Tulane 89 20-8 17 18 Stetson 72 18-14 18 19 Arizona 70 19-9 20 20 Pepperdine 46 16-10 19

Others receiving votes: North Florida (15), Coastal Carolina (5), FGCU (2), and UT Martin (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: April 25