Beach Volleyball

LSU Falls to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

+0
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team falls to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU finished the regular season 22-10.

The Tigers will not have any matches this weekend as they prepare for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama from April 27-29. After a couple days back home in Louisiana, LSU will head into the NCAA Championship Tournament May 5-7. This year the Championship Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama will be a 16-team, single elimination event.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 18

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank
1 UCLA (18) 531 30-2 3
2 TCU (9) 521 31-1 1
3 USC 487 24-2 2
4 Florida State 459 29-6 4
5 LMU 417 23-6 6
6 LSU 411 24-10 5
7 GCU 374 20-5 7
8 Hawai’i 360 26-6 8
9 California 328 23-6 9
10 Stanford 285 22-10 10
11 Long Beach State 269 20-14 11
12 FIU 241 17-14 12
13 Washington 210 19-12 13
14 Georgia State 183 16-16 14
15 FAU 169 16-13 15
16 South Carolina 123 19-10 16
17 Tulane 89 20-8 17
18 Stetson 72 18-14 18
19 Arizona 70 19-9 20
20 Pepperdine 46 16-10 19

Others receiving votes: North Florida (15), Coastal Carolina (5), FGCU (2), and UT Martin (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: April 25

 

