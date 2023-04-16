No. 12 LSU Falls Short to No. 24 Auburn, 1-0

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 12/13 LSU (34-10, 7-8 SEC) lost a heartbreaker to No. 21/24 Auburn (32-13, 9-6 SEC), 1-0 in nine innings Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.

“Our team fought hard,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We played one of the nations best pitchers and she had a really good day today. I thought our pitchers matched her pitch for pitch, but we didn’t get the final timely hit.”

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (12-4) was charged with the loss Sunday after throwing six strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits in 5.2 innings of work. Berzon moves into 9th place for most strikeouts as a freshman in program history with 95 punch outs this season.

Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin got the nod to start the game but received no decision after 3.0 innings in the circle. She struck out one batter and held Auburn’s offense to no runs on three hits and three walks.

Graduate designated player Georgia Clark, graduate infielder Karli Petty, junior outfielder Ciara Briggs and junior catcher Ali Newland all recorded one hit on the afternoon.

Auburn’s junior pitcher Shelby Lowe (4-4) collected the win, throwing one strikeout and holding LSU to no hits and no runs through 0.1 innings. Junior pitcher Maddie Pentra did much of the heavy lifting with seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Chaffin kept Auburn scoreless through 3.0 innings before Berzon entered the circle in the fourth with runners on first and second. After both runners moved to scoring position on a groundout, Berzon kept the shutout alive by striking out the final two batters of the frame.

The stalemate continued through six innings as Berzon retired the first seven batters she faced. In the seventh, Auburn put a runner on first with no outs, but Berzon struck out the next batter and Newland connected with Pleasants to stop the steal attempt at second. A groundout from the next batter forced LSU’s first extra innings game of the season.

LSU threatened in the ninth, putting runners on first and second with no outs, but a double play the next at bat ended the threat.

Auburn put a runner on first with one out before she advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Junior outfielder Makayla Packer knocked a single to right field to drive in the game winning run from second.

On Deck

LSU will travel to Lake Charles, La. for their second matchup with McNeese State Tuesday, April 18th.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.