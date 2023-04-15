BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 46 LSU men’s tennis team is set to host No. 71 Vanderbilt on Sunday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The team is set to recognize seniors Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson before the match. The first 50 fans at the Plex will receive a free t-shirt.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 80 Hohmann and No. 109 Chen Dong. In doubles, Watson and Hohmann are No. 90 in the rankings.

LSU is coming off a top 20 win against No. 17 Auburn on Friday, April 14. Senior Stefan Latinovic secured his first ranked singles win of the season against No. 122 Alejandro Moreno and Hohmann defeated No. 53 Tyler Stice. Senior George Stoupe picked up a win on court 5 and sophomore Julien Penzlin clinched the match for the LSU Tigers in the No. 6 spot.

Scouting the Commodores

Vanderbilt currently holds an overall 7-15 record on the season, going 2-8 in conference play. Most recently, the Commodores fell to Kentucky, 4-2. LSU last faced Vanderbilt on March 18, 2022 in Nashville with the Tigers winning 4-3.

The Commodores’ Slim Troost and Jeremie Casabon are ranked No. 13 in the ITA Doubles Rankings.

