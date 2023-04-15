LSU Goes 3-1 at the Battle on the Bayou Tournament, Moves to 22-10 Overall

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team goes 3-1 at the Battle on the Bayou tournament to finish out the regular season.

“Today was a great response to finish the weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To play well in two matches with a weather break in between is tough to do. I was proud of our focus and effort. We really played well and had a wonderful opportunity to honor our seniors afterwards.”

The Tigers move to 22-10 overall. The Tigers will not have any matches next weekend and will prepare for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama April 27-29.

“This week has been a long time coming,” said Brock. “It will be nice to prioritize our recovery since we don’t play next weekend. I’m really looking forward to the fine tuning we will be able to do and the ability to head into the conference tournament healthy and fresh.”

The Tigers started off the day with a 4-0 win against UNF with all courts winning in straight sets. This match was played to decision. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank won Court 1, 21-18 and 21-11. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken won Court 3, 21-12 and 21-16. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes won Court 4, 21-13 and 21-15. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin won Court 5 as the horn went off, 21-16 and 21-16. Court 2 did not finish.

After a weather delay, LSU faced HCU and won 4-1. This match was played to completion. Boos and Larkin won Court 5, 21-18 and 21-9. Lindner and Haynes won Court 4, 21-13 and 21-17. Seits and Bracken won Court 3, 21-13 and 21-11. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred won Court 2, 21-18 and 21-16. DeBerg and Shank lost the three-set battle on Court 1; 21-12, 15-21 and 13-15.

LSU – 4, UNF – 0

Kylie DeBerg/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Audrey Brooks/Iris Fletcher (UNF) 21-17, 21-11 Hannah Brister/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Presley Murray/Madison Espy (UNF) 21-14, 21-19 Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Michaela Rezentes/Katie Camp (UNF) 21-12, 16-16 Melia Lindner/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. M. Feliciano-Sanchez/Mackenzie Murphy (UNF) 21-13, 21-15 Lara Boos/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Chantel McMillan/Hayden Wooldridge (UNF) 21-16, 21-16

LSU – 4, HCU – 1