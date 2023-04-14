Women’s Tennis Falls at Vanderbilt, 4-2

Nashville, Tenn. – The LSU women’s tennis team (11-9, 4-8 SEC) was defeated by the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-9, 6-6 SEC) by a score of 4-2 on Friday afternoon at the Lummis Family Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Tough one for us today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Our ladies battled today, and we certainly weren’t short on opportunities, but Vanderbilt did just a bit better than us in critical moments of doubles and singles on most courts.”

“We’ll learn from today and get ready for another tough opponent on the road in Kentucky on Sunday.”

Doubles Results

The No. 10-ranked pairing of Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins were the first off the doubles courts after taking down Anna Ross and Holly Staff by a score of 6-2 at the top court. The win was the pair’s seventh in SEC play and improves the duo to 9-0 when paired together.

No. 78 Marcella Cruz and Celia-Belle Mohr earned Vanderbilt’s first win at the No. 2 spot, where they narrowly edged the sister duo of Safiya and Noor Carrington, 6-4.

The Commodores clinched the doubles point at the No. 3 court, where Bridget Stammel and Anessa Lee held on to defeat Nina Geissler and Nikita Vishwase by a score of 6-4.

Singles Results

Vanderbilt took a 2-0 lead in the match after No. 85 Stammel defeated Safiya Carrington at the No. 3 court. Stammel and Carrington battled in the first set, but Stammel narrowly won 6-4 and went on to claim the second set, 6-2.

No. 29 Collins gave LSU its first point of the afternoon after taking down doubles-foe Ross in straight sets at the No. 2 spot. Collins recovered from a slow start in the first set to come from behind and win, 6-4, before only dropping one game in the second with a strong 6-1 win to win the court. The win is her 13th in singles this season and she is now on a three-match winning streak.

At the No. 4 court, Lee gave Vanderbilt a 3-1 lead in the match by defeating Geissler in straight sets. Leeclaimed the first set, 6-2, and went on win the second by a score of 6-3.

In a ranked battle at the top court, No. 17 Komar defeated No. 34 Mohr in three sets. Komar got out to a fast start and claimed the first set, 6-3, but Mohr replied by only dropping one game in set two to win 6-1 and force a third. In the third set, Komar took an early lead and denied a comeback effort from Mohr to win 6-4 and make it 3-2 in the team match. For Komar, it is her 31st singles win of the season and her 10th in SEC play, which ties her for most in the conference. It was also her 10th win of the season against a nationally ranked foe.

Vanderbilt clinched a 4-2 win after Staff defeated Vishwase at the No. 5 court. The two players went back and forth in the first set, but Lee claimed the final two games of the set to win 7-5. In the second set, neither player could pull away from another and they split 12 games at 6-6, requiring a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, Staff took an early lead and held off a comeback from Vishwase to edge it, 7-5, and clinch match victory for the Commodores.

Up Next

LSU travels to the Bluegrass State to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 16th in the regular season finale.

