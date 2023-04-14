BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 46 LSU men’s tennis team (13-9, 3-8 SEC) defeated No. 17 Auburn (17-9, 5-6 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Friday, April 14 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Danny’s Thoughts

“It was a great performance and I am so happy for the guys,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Coming into today, we were 12-9 on the year with 9 of those losses being to top 25 teams. I’ve given a speech to the guys how we were almost to that win and I am out of those speeches. I think it just shows the character of the guys because we have been close on a lot of those matches and we hadn’t been over the hump yet. It would have been easy for them to get down on themselves. There’s been a lot of different times during the season they could have felt like they weren’t quite good enough. The guys really have stepped up. From losing a doubles point, which is obviously an important point, always, especially when you’re trying to upset a team, to come back and win 4-1 with all straight set wins is awesome. I am really happy for the guys.”

Doubles

On court 2, Welsh Hotard and Stefan Latinovic faced Jan Galka and Billy Blaydes. The Auburn Tigers won 6-1.

Chen Dong and George Stoupe competed against Tyler Stice and Alejandro Moreno in the No. 3 spot, winning 6-2.

No. 90 Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson faced No. 29 Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett on court 1. The LSU Tigers fought hard, but Dobai and Murgett took the win and clinched the doubles point 6-4. Auburn took the lead 1-0.

Singles

On court 2, Latinovic faced No. 122 Moreno. The LSU Tiger won the set in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. LSU tied the match 1-1. This is Latinovic’s first ranked win of the season.

Stoupe competed against Dobai in the No. 5 spot, winning 6-4, 6-1. LSU took the lead 1-2.

It was a ranked battle on court 1 with No. 80 Hohmann facing off against No. 59 Tyler Stice. The LSU Tiger won the match 6-0, 6-4. LSU’s lead advanced to 1-3.

On court 6, Julien Penzlin faced Blaydes, clinching the match for LSU 7-6(5), 6-3. LSU secured the win 4-1.

No. 109 Dong competed against Murgett in the No. 3 spot. The Auburn Tiger took set one 6-1. Dong came back in set 2 to even the match 7-5 and was up 1-0 in the third set when play went unfinished.

On court 4, Hotard faced Galka. The Auburn Tiger took set one 6-3. Hotard was up 6-5 in the second set when play went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to host Vanderbilt on Sunday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first 50 fans to enter the Plex will receive a free t-shirt. Join us in honoring our seniors before the match starts.

Follow Us

#46 LSU 4, #17 Auburn 1

Singles competition

#80 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. #59 Tyler Stice (AUB) 6-0, 6-4

2. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. #122 Alejandro Moreno (AUB) 6-4, 6-1

3. #109 Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Finn Murgett (AUB) 1-6, 7-5, 1-0, unfinished 4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Jan Galka (AUB) 3-6, 6-5, unfinished

5. George Stoupe (LSU) def. Raul Dobai (AUB) 6-4, 6-1

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Billy Blaydes (AUB) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles competition

#29 Raul Dobai/Finn Murgett (AUB) def. #90 Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4

2. Jan Galka/Billy Blaydes (AUB) def. Stefan Latinovic/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-1

3. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Tyler Stice/Alejandro Moreno (AUB) 6-2

Match Notes:

Auburn 17-9; National ranking #17

LSU 13-9; National ranking #46

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,5,1,6)