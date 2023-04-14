LSU Gold
Gymnastics

Gallery: Gymnastics at NCAA Championship Semifinals

Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas, Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashleigh Gnat, Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum, Olivia Dunne, Maddie Rau, Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashleigh Gnat | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
KJ Johnson | Photo by: Chris Parent
KJ Johnson | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Kinsey Clark, Cole Clark, Katie Guillory | Photo by: Chris Parent
Courtney McCool Griffeth | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Bryan Wilson | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Bryce Wilson, Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Jay Clark | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan, Kiya Johnson | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Ashley Cowan, Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Kai Rivers, Aleah Finnegan, Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
