No. 5 LSU Set to Host Battle on They Bayou Tournament

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the Battle on the Bayou Tournament and Senior Weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to show our fans the latest version of our team,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s been a few weeks since we have played here and it will be fun to show our progress. Also looking forward to playing in a way that honors our seniors!”

The Tigers will play four matches over two days before closing out the regular season. On Friday, LSU faces Nicholls at 12:00 p.m. CT and No. 10 Stanford at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers play against UNF at 10:30 a.m. CT and HCU at 2:00 p.m. Senior Tribute will also be on Saturday and that will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

“We are focused on finishing the regular season strong this weekend,” said Brock. “It’s been inspiring watching women’s basketball win it all and cheering on gymnastics as they have climbed to the championship event this weekend. We have high expectations for the end of our season and this weekend is an important step in that journey.”

LSU is coming off the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida going 3-1; defeating No. 6 LMU and No. 15 FAU.