BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 46 LSU men’s tennis team is set to host No. 17 Auburn on Friday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 80 Ronnie Hohmann and No. 109 Chen Dong in the singles ranking. In doubles, Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are No. 53 and Hohmann and Watson follow at No. 90.

Come out to the LSU Tennis Complex for free Kona Ice. The Tigers will also be hosting faculty and staff appreciation day.

Scouting the Auburn Tigers

Auburn currently holds an overall 17-8 record on the season, going 5-5 in conference play. Most recently, the Tigers fell to Alabama 4-3. LSU last faced Auburn on March 4, 2022, in Auburn, Ala., with the Auburn Tigers winning 5-2.

Auburn’s Tyler Stice is ranked No. 59 and Alejandro Moreno is No.122 in singles. In doubles, Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett are No. 29 and Jan Galka and Moreno are No.63.

Links

Live Video for Auburn

Live Stats for Auburn

Follow The Tigers On Socials

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.





